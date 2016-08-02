Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 2 General Dynamics Mission Systems
* Receives DARPA contract for continued classified network support services
* Contract has total potential value of $149 million over a five-year period of performance if all options are exercised
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.