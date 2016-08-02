BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 American Honda Motor Co
* American Honda Motor Co says July sales of 152,799 Honda and Acura vehicles, a 4.4 percent gain over last july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* Q1 revenue $281,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: