Aug 2 Frp Holdings Inc :

* FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

* FRP Holdings Inc qtrly total revenues were $9.2 million , up $746,000, or 8.8%, versus same quarter last year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08