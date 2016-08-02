BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 Frp Holdings Inc :
* FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.
* FRP Holdings Inc qtrly total revenues were $9.2 million , up $746,000, or 8.8%, versus same quarter last year
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $281,000