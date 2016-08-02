BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 (Reuters) -
* Says approved the authorization of a share repurchase program of up to $150 million
* Livanova PLC says program authorizes co to repurchase up to $30 million of shares from September 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aPthJz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* Q1 revenue $281,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: