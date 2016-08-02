Aug 2 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.

* Reported july 2016 sales of 214,233 units, a decrease of 1.4 percent from july 2015 on a volume basis

* With the same amount of selling days in july 2016 compared to july 2015, sales were down 1.4 percent on a dsr basis

* Toyota division posted july 2016 sales of 186,343 units, down 0.5 percent on a volume basis and dsr basis Source text (toyota.us/2ay9Rrl) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )