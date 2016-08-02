BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp says units entered into capital increase agreement
May 19 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd:
Aug 2 Euler Hermes Group SA :
* H1 revenue 1.30 billion euros ($1.46 billion) versus 1.34 billion euros year ago
* H1 net income at 170 million euros, down 1 pct
* H1 operating income 219.1 million euros versus 251.4 million year ago
* H1 net combined ratio at 79.8 pct
* H1 solid solvency ratio of 165 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.