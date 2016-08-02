BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Tethys Petroleum Ltd says appointment of Kenneth J. May as interim chief executive officer
* May will replace julian hammond who is leaving tethys Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* Q1 revenue $281,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: