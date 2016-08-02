Aug 2 Weingarten Realty Investors

* Weingarten Realty Investors - Shares offered by prospectus supplement include common shares of up to $34.1 million previously registered but unsold

* Weingarten Realty Investors says it may sell co's common shares of up to $250 million Source text: bit.ly/2avchJU