Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 2 Brionor Resources Inc :
* Has regained 100 pct of Noyell and is evaluating all options to advance property
* Received notification from Wealth Minerals that it will not proceed with year 2 option payment and therefore option is terminated
* Brionor announces termination of Noyell Property option with Wealth Minerals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.