Aug 2 BMW of North America LLC:

* BMW of North America LLC says U.S. July sales of BMW brand vehicles down 4.4 percent for total of 25,777 compared to 26,970 vehicles sold in July, 2015

* BMW of North America LLC says in total, BMW Group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported July sales of 30,551 vehicles, a decrease of 5.0 percent