Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance, Hitachi units plan leasing service in Mexico - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance, Hitachi Capital will set up Mexican co or office to lease equipment to Japanese automakers and parts suppliers - Nikkei

* Units of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Hitachi are considering expanding similar operations to Southeast Asia and elsewhere - Nikkei

* Hitachi Capital will transfer 27.2% of its shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group for about 110 bln yen as soon as October - Nikkei

* Hitachi Capital will obtain 3 pct of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease shares through the market - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aGfiGb)