May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 2 Moody's :
* Moody's - Downgrades Williams Companies To Ba2; Affirms Williams Partners' At Baa3
* Downgrade of Williams Companies driven by expectations for weaker credit metrics at parent co level
* WPZ's Baa3 rating affirmation reflects partnership's reduced distribution burden Source text - (bit.ly/2b0e2wM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.