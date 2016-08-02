Aug 2 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pioneer Pharma (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. reports acquisition of 1.3 mln shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc's Common Stock at $1.91 Per Share - SEC filing

* Pioneer Pharma (Singapore) Pte's purchase of Novabay Pharmaceuticals' shares pursuant to securities purchase agreement entered into with co on July 31 Source text: bit.ly/2aNcjOV