Aug 3 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp :
* Says announces new $25 million share repurchase program
* Says reports q2 earnings per diluted share of $0.10,
including charges of $0.01 per diluted share
* Q2 shr $0.10
* Q2 sales $241.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $238.3 mln
* Q2 same store sales fell 1.7 pct
* Q2 shr view $0.03 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Says declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share
* Sees for fiscal 2016 q3, company expects same store sales
to be in positive mid to high single-digit range
* Sees q3 2016 shr $0.23 to $0.30
* Says guidance for q3 also reflects a charge of
approximately $0.04 per diluted share related to store closing
* Says for fiscal 2016 full year, company currently
anticipates opening approximately five to eight new stores
