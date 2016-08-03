Aug 3 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp :

* Says announces new $25 million share repurchase program

* Says reports q2 earnings per diluted share of $0.10, including charges of $0.01 per diluted share

* Q2 shr $0.10

* Q2 sales $241.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $238.3 mln

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.7 pct

* Q2 shr view $0.03 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Says declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share

* Sees for fiscal 2016 q3, company expects same store sales to be in positive mid to high single-digit range

* Sees q3 2016 shr $0.23 to $0.30

* Says guidance for q3 also reflects a charge of approximately $0.04 per diluted share related to store closing

* Says for fiscal 2016 full year, company currently anticipates opening approximately five to eight new stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)