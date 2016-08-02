Aug 2 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Will have reduced its workforce by approximately 15% since close of its fiscal year 2016

* Says estimates annualized savings of approximately $5.9 million in salary and associated benefits

* Performance sports announces additional corporate restructuring

* Reducing its workforce across several areas and levels of organization.

* Says expects to record severance expense of approximately $2.8 million in first half of fiscal 2017