Aug 2 Genomic Health Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $82 million versus $70.6 million

* Is raising low end of both revenue and test guidance for full-year ending December 31, 2016

* Maintaining net loss guidance between $12 and $18 million at mid-point of revenue guidance, excluding items for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $330.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $81.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising total revenue to between $325 and $335 million for 2016

* Sees 2016 basic net loss per share of between $0.37 and $0.55