Aug 2 Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* On track to deliver follow-up results from rg-101 studies while working to address deficiencies outlined in by fda

* Qtrly revenue was $0.5 million compared with $3.8 million

* Initiating a phase ii study in alport syndrome for rg-012, and plan to nominate our fourth clinical candidate by year-end