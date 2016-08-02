Aug 2 NextEra Energy Inc

* NextEra Energy to sell equity units

* It intends to sell $1.50 billion of equity units

* Equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50

* Net proceeds from sale of equity units will be added to general funds of Nextera Energy Capital Holdings