Aug 2 Nabors Industries Ltd
* Q2 loss per share $0.65
* Q2 loss per share $0.26 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $571.6 million
* Says Q2 Drilling and Rig Services adjusted operating
income was a loss of $25.0 million compared to a loss of $18.6
million in Q1
* U.S. Drilling segment posted an adjusted operating loss of
$48.3 million for quarter
* Qtrly U.S. Drilling and Rig Services operating revenue
$140.3 million versus $321.2 million a year ago
* Q2 2016 operating revenues of $571.6 million, compared to
operating revenues of $597.6 million in Q1
* In U.S. Drilling segment, expects near-term rig count to
increase gradually, albeit at lower average margins
* Says "In addition to our current cash balances, our $2.25
billion revolver remains undrawn"
* Net income from continuing operations for Q2 includes a
loss of $0.39 per share
* Loss of $0.39 per share due to impairments and losses
related to disposed businesses and assets in quarter
* Reduction in net debt of nearly $140 million year-to-date
