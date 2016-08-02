Aug 2 Earthstone Energy Inc

* On July 27, 2016, Earthstone Energy, Inc entered into a third amendment to credit agreement - sec filing

* Third amendment extends amount of time co has to enter into hedging arrangements pursuant to 2nd amendment to credit agreement

* Amendment waiving default under credit agreement due to execution of promissory note with principal amount not to exceed $5.1 million