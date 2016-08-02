BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Aug 2 Supervalu Inc
* Supervalu continues to prepare for possible separation of its save-a-lot business
* "prepared to consider other alternatives to improve stockholder value, and in this regard is also evaluating a possible sale of save-a-lot" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent