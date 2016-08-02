Aug 2 Era Group Inc

* Net income attributable to company of $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for its Q2 ended June 30, 2016

* "we remain well positioned to withstand pressures of a prolonged industry downturn."

* Due to April 2016 accident involving h225, civilian fleet of H225,AS332 l2 model helicopters remains on operational suspension

* "too early to estimate full extent or duration of h225 suspension"

* Qtrly operating revenues $63.4 million versus $70.7 million

* Do not expect near-term impact of suspension of civilian fleet of H225 and AS332 l2 model helicopters to be material to financial condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)