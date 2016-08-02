Aug 2 EnPro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly shr $0.17

* Qtrly net sales $313.2 mln vs $298.4 mln

* Qtrly adj shr $0.60

* Initiated an organization-wide cost reduction effort late in q2 with $20 mln of estimated annualized savings on a pro forma basis

* Remain on track for confirmation,ultimate consummation of joint plan of reorganization filed pursuant to settlement announced in march

* "expect to reconsolidate gst into enpro late next summer"

* Says "conditions in many of our markets continue to be quite soft"

* Q2 shr view $0.66, rev view $311.9 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S