Aug 2 Quotient Technology Inc

* Quotient Technology Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Quotient Technology Inc says qtrly total revenue was $67.2 million in Q2 2016, a 20 pct increase over Q2 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue view $64.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $63.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quotient Technology Inc says for Q3 2016, total revenue is expected to be in range of $65.0 million to $67.0 million

* Quotient Technology Inc says for full year 2016, total revenue is expected to be in range of $265.0 million to $270.0 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $264.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S