Aug 2 Cray Inc

* Revenue for q2 of 2016 was $100.2 million, which compares with $186.2 million in q2 of 2015

* Net loss for q2 of 2016 was $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share

* Non-Gaap net loss was $11.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for q2 of 2016

* Gaap and non-gaap gross margin for year is expected to be in range of 34%.

* Expects to be profitable on a gaap and non-gaap basis for 2016.

* For 2016, company now expects revenue to be in range of $650 million