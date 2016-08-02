BRIEF-Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System signs licensing agreement with Larousse and Mattel
* AGREEMENT IS FOR THE SCRABBLE BRAND AND THE OFFICIAL DICTIONARY FOR THE GAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 2 NRG Energy Inc :
* NRG Energy Inc announces redemption of its outstanding 8.25% senior notes due 2020 and partial redemption of its outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 7.3% TO EUR3,819 THOUSAND