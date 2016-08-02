Aug 2 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

* Transaction will be financed using a combination of $75 million of cash on hand and approximately 4.2 million u.s. Silica common shares

* Deal expected to be modestly accretive to 2016 eps and generate eps accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017

* Deal for $218.3 million.

* To achieve potential synergies through direct loading of sand into containers from co's oklahoma and texas-based regional sand mines

* u.s. Silica to acquire logistics solutions provider sandbox enterprises