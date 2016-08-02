Aug 2 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc :

* Peter E. Baccile has been named president and will serve as a member of its board of directors

* Says Baccile will become CEO after Duncan

* Says Bruce Duncan will continue to serve as CEO during a transitional period slated to end December 1, 2016