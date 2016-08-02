Aug 2 Fortive Corp

* Fortive reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.54

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56 to $0.60

* Expects its 2016 second half non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $1.21 to $1.29

* Both Q3 and second half 2016 guidance include continued expectations of low-single digit core revenue growth