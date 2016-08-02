Aug 2 Parker Drilling Co

* Q2 loss per share $0.32 including items

* Contracted backlog increased from $228 million at end of q1 to $446 million as of june 30

* Currently have nearly $200 million in liquidity with $109 million in cash and an undrawn revolver

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $105.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenues for 2016 q2, compared with 2016 q1, decreased 19.3 percent to $105.3 million