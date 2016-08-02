Aug 2 Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Qtrly same-store REVPAR grew to $117.44, an increase of 6.5 percent over same period in 2015

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.37

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly Q3 2016 pro forma REVPAR $112.00 to $114.00

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc sees Q3 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit $0.32 to $0.34

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc sees full year 2016 pro forma revpar $111.50 to $113.00; sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit $ 1.32 to $1.36

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S