Aug 2 Regency Centers Corp :

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.82

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY core FFO per diluted share $3.22 - $3.27

* Regency Centers Corp says qtrly NAREIT funds from operations of $0.81 per diluted share

* Sees 2016 NAREIT FFO per diluted share $2.71-$2.76

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)