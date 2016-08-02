BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
Aug 2 Genworth Financial Inc
* Genworth financial announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Genworth financial inc says net investment income decreased to $779 million in quarter, down from $789 million in prior quarter
* Genworth financial inc says in q2 life insurance had net operating income of $31 million, compared with $31 million in prior quarter and $22 million in prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.25
* "additional steps taken toward repatriation of bermuda subsidiary"
* Genworth financial inc says in q2 u.s. Mi net operating income was $61 million, compared with $61 million in prior quarter and $49 million in prior year
* Qtrly revenue total revenues $2.24 billion versus $2.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)