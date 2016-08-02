Aug 2 Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth financial announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Genworth financial inc says net investment income decreased to $779 million in quarter, down from $789 million in prior quarter

* Genworth financial inc says in q2 life insurance had net operating income of $31 million, compared with $31 million in prior quarter and $22 million in prior year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.25

* "additional steps taken toward repatriation of bermuda subsidiary"

* Genworth financial inc says in q2 u.s. Mi net operating income was $61 million, compared with $61 million in prior quarter and $49 million in prior year

* Qtrly revenue total revenues $2.24 billion versus $2.16 billion