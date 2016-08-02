Aug 2 Andrew Peller Ltd

* Andrew peller limited to implement 3-for-1 share split and dividend reinvestment plan

* Approved three-for-one share split for both company's class a and class b common shares

* Under drip, registered class a shareholders can elect to have 100% of dividends reinvested to purchase additional class a common shares

* Board has approved implementation of a dividend reinvestment plan (drip) for class a shares effective on september 9, 2016