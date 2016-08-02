Aug 2 Enlink Midstream Llc
* Refined fy consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance to a
range of $750 million to $800 million, from previous range of
$720 million to $800 million
* Qtrly total revenues $1.03 billion versus $1.27 billion
* Enlink midstream refines guidance, reports q2 2016
results, and provides operational update
* Capital expenditures guidance for fy increased to range of
$545 million to $630 million, up from previous guidance of $445
million to $570 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
