Aug 3 S&T AG :

* Increase its sales in first half of 2016 to 196.4 million euros ($220.13 million), up from first half of 2015's 188.2 million euros

* H1 EBITDA up 21 percent to 13.1 million euros (PY: 10.8 million euros)

* Order backlog grew strongly in first six months of 2016, coming to 198.6 million euros as of June 30, 2016 (January 1, 2016: 181.0 million euros)

* Maintaining its forecast that sales will reach 500 million euros

* Further acceleration of growth and an increase in sales of more than 15 percent in 2017 seems realistic

* Management expects financial year 2016 to see a successful setting forth of course of expansion group has launched

* Rise in profits is set to exceed that of sales