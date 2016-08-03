BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Non-standard Finance Plc
* H1 normalised revenue1 of 31.3 mln stg (2015: nil); reported revenue of 29.1 mln stg (2015: nil)
* H1 normalised adjusted operating profit1 of 3.9 mln stg (2015: loss of 0.9 mln stg)
* Maiden half year dividend declared totalling 1 mln stg (2015: nil) or 0.3p per share (2015: nil)
* Britain's decision to leave EU may increase demand for our products if mainstream lenders seek to tighten credit further
* Group's performance to-date underpins our confidence in full year outlook
* Since end of June 2016, each of our businesses has continued to deliver loan book growth
* Any tightening of credit by mainstream financial institutions in response to market volatility may present further opportunities for group as consumers seek alternative sources of credit
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project