Aug 3 Moody's:

* Italian companies largely immune to domestic banking pains

* Italian companies' exposure to bank lending is limited with few depending on uncommitted short-term funding

* Sees some risk for eyewear manufacturer Marcolin S.p.A. owing to its lack of available alternate liquidity sources

* Most rated Italian companies' exposure to bank lending is modest and bank loans are generally long-term and committed