BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Moody's:
* Italian companies largely immune to domestic banking pains
* Italian companies' exposure to bank lending is limited with few depending on uncommitted short-term funding
* Sees some risk for eyewear manufacturer Marcolin S.p.A. owing to its lack of available alternate liquidity sources
* Most rated Italian companies' exposure to bank lending is modest and bank loans are generally long-term and committed Source text - (bit.ly/2akwH4X) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project