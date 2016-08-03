BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 GAM Holding AG :
* Planning to launch Cantab products as soon as Cantab acquisition is closed - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project