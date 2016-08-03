BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Standard Chartered Plc
* H1 adjusted basic EPS 0.142 usd versus 0.524 usd loss in H2 2015
* Cost savings are funding investment plans, which will increase throughout rest of year
* Normalised return on ordinary shareholders' equity of 2.1 per cent (H2 2015: negative 6.2 percent)
* Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.1 percent slightly above group's 12-13 percent target range
* "continue to cooperate fully with US and UK authorities in ongoing investigations that we have previously disclosed."
* Exited $674 million gross loans
* It is likely take us longer to deliver return on equity we set out in november
* José Viñals will be appointed as new chairman of group
* Eventual outcome of regulatory reforms to finalise banks' capital requirements is unclear
* We have approximately $30 billion of RWAS to restructure or reposition to improve returns in Korea and in our two businesses in Indonesia
* In first half we have added over 40,000 priority clients and have seen income from this segment increase as a percentage of total retail banking income to 38 per cent.
* "Is looking at practical implications of Brexit on our portfolios and clients - both in UK and non-UK exposures."
* "seeing signs of stress following recent commodity price volatility"
* Half year results 2016
* Underlying profit before tax of $1.0bn
* Underlying operating expenses of $4.0bn - tightly controlled and down 13 per cent year-on-year excluding regulatory costs
* Underlying operating income of $6.8bn
* Board has not declared an interim ordinary dividend for 2016
* Uncertainty following UK's referendum on eu membership may impact global growth
* On track to deliver gross cost efficiencies in excess of $1 billion in 2016
* Liquidity coverage ratio above 100 per cent (H2 2015: above 100 percent)
* We expect 2016 performance to remain subdued
* José will join as chairman designate on 3 October and will become chairman and join board on 1 december
* We also continue to experience elevated loan impairment, albeit at a substantially reduced level compared to 2015.
* We have a multi-year plan to invest $250 million to upgrade our underlying technology and core banking platform to improve quality and breadth of our service.
* Restructuring charges of $115m - total charges to date are almost $2bn, or two thirds of our estimate of around $3bn
* Not possible to predict the extent of liabilities or other adverse consequences from investigation by us authorites over possible historical violations of us sanctions laws and regulations
* The significant half-on-half decline in expenses is due to the inclusion of the UK bank levy charge of $440 million in the second half of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project