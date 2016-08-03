BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Entered into merger with Tellurian Investments Inc, a private co focused on development of mid-scale LNG on U.S. Gulf coast
* Announces strategic merger and enters the LNG business
* Board of directors of each company has unanimously approved terms of agreement
* Magellan will issue about 122 million shares of common stock to Tellurian shareholders
* Tellurian is led by Charif Souki, former founder, chairman, CEO of Cheniere Energy and Martin Houston, former COO of BG Group Plc
* Each share of Tellurian will be converted into right to receive 1.30 shares of Magellan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project