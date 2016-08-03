BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Novae Group Plc
* Interim dividend of 7.5p per share (H1 2015: 7.3p per share)
* As an underwriting business at Lloyd's, Novae has access to single EU market
* Lloyd's is concentrating on its plans post-EU membership, which are focused on maintaining access to single market with regulatory passporting rights under which Lloyd's businesses currently operate
* Novae's premium income from EU member states does not represent a significant part of group's business and accounts for less than 10 percent of total gross written premium
* Reg-Novae group plc : half-yearly report
* Gross written premium of 513.1 million stg (H1 2015: 463.1 million stg)
* Attritional loss ratio of 47.9 pct (H1 2015: 51.1 pct)
* Combined ratio of 96.1 pct (H1 2015: 89.8 pct)
* Profit before tax and foreign exchange of 37.9 million stg (H1 2015: 29 million stg)
* Expectations are that volatility for investment assets will remain raised for near future as details emerge around negotiations of Britain's exit from EU
* Novae's investment strategy includes a dynamic asset allocation overlay, managed by Blackrock, which is designed to enable swift action to be taken in such periods as circumstance dictate
* Novae remains confident that a London insurance company outside of EU will continue to flourish, and longer-term impact on group is not currently anticipated to be significant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project