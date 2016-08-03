BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Wallenstam AB :
* Q2 income from property management 184 million Swedish crowns ($21.60 million) versus 171 million crowns year ago
* Q2 rental income 397 million crowns versus 390 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5196 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project