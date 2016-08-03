Aug 3 Game Digital Plc
* Market trends experienced in first half of year have
continued into our second half, with a challenging UK trading
environment set against good growth in Spain
* On a statutory basis, group revenues for 53 weeks ended
July 30 2016 are expected to be approximately 815 mln stg (2015:
866.6 mln stg).
* Gross transaction value was broadly flat in second half at
316.8 mln stg (H2 2015: 318.3 mln stg)
* Expects to report an adjusted EBITDA for 53 weeks ended
July 30 2016 within range of current market expectations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: