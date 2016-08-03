BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 (Reuters) -
* Didi Chuxing,Softbank leading new funding round in Southeast Asian ride-sharing service Grab that could top $600 mln - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/2ah4Gzn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project