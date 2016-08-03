BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S :
* Q2 total core income 248 million Danish crowns ($37.35 million) versus 244 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 13 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax profit 168 million crowns versus 143 million crowns year ago
* Expectations for core earnings for all of 2016 are adjusted upward to a 525 - 600 million crowns range
* Upward adjustment of expectations for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6395 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project