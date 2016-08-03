BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Voya Financial Inc:
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.79
* Total assets under management (AUM) of $276 billion as of June 30, 2016
* Qtrly book value per share (excluding AOCI) of $59.44
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project