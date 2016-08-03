BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 American Capital Ltd
* Reports NOI before income taxes of $0.31 per diluted share, net earnings of $0.47 per diluted share and NAV per share of $20.77
* Quarterly total operating revenue $142 million versus $168 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project