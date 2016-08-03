Aug 3 Spectra Energy Corp
* Quarterly net income from controlling interests was $149
million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $1.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For quarter, ongoing net income from controlling interests
was $169 million, or $0.24 diluted earnings per share
* Quarterly operating revenues $ 1,159 million $ 1,192
million
* Says Spectra Energy Partners Q2 operating revenue $618
million versus $603 million last year
* Q2 2016 dividend of $0.405 per share
* Says continue to expect full year dividend coverage of 1.2
times for quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: