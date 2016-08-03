Aug 3 VEREIT Inc

* Q2 FFO per share $0.20

* Qtrly total revenues $371.0 million versus $393.7 million

* Q2 net income of $3.2 million and net loss per diluted share of $0.02

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.19

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $323.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S