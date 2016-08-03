BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 VEREIT Inc
* Q2 FFO per share $0.20
* Qtrly total revenues $371.0 million versus $393.7 million
* Q2 net income of $3.2 million and net loss per diluted share of $0.02
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.19
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $323.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project